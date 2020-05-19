Minnesota man dies in 2-vehicle crash on I-94 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 75-year-old Minnesota man was killed when his car collided with a semi-truck on Interstate 94 in Fargo on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the man from Twin Valley, Minnesota, was westbound when he lost control of his Toyota and swerved, glancing off a bridge guardrail before striking the trailer of the westbound semi. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 75-year-old woman from Mahnomen, Minnesota, who was his passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver from Humble, Texas, was not hurt. The patrol says roads were dry and the weather clear. The crash remains under investigation.

