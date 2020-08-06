Minor expected to start for Texas at Oakland

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (3-7, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (8-4, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (0-2, 5.91 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Athletics: Mike Fiers (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland hit .249 as a team last year while averaging 8.5 hits per game.

The Rangers went 33-43 in division games in 2019. Texas hit .248 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 296 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Oakland leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Athletics: Jordan Weems: (strained lat), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Rangers: Rafael Montero: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm), Rougned Odor: (oblique), Greg Bird: (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.