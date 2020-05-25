Missing McAllen 13-Year-Old Found

UPDATE: McAllen police said Sylvia Faith Samaniego was found. Sgt. John Saenz said with the help of several tips from the community, officers were able to locate Samaniego shortly after 9 p.m. on June 2.

She has been returned to her family.

------------

MCALLEN – McAllen police are actively searching for a 13-year-old girl they said is missing.

Police said there is a concern for the girl’s wellbeing.

Investigators said Sylvia Faith Samaniego was last seen May 31 wearing a blue shirt and blue jean pants. She never returned home after visiting with her friends at the La Plaza Mall.

“Sylvia, if you see this, please come home sweetheart. There’s nothing so wrong that you can do that we still stop loving you. We are your parents and we’re going to love you no matter what. Please come already,” Jorge Gauna, the teen’s father, said.

Officers said they don’t have a reason to believe there is a criminal element to the investigation.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477 or submit tips to the P3 app.