Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas after chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska inmate has been captured in Texas after a police pursuit, authorities say. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports that Brandon Britton was arrested Friday after a 6-mile (9.66 kilometers) pursuit by officers in Franklin County, Texas. He is charged with felony evading arrest and other misdemeanors. Britton left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln in May. He and another inmate are accused of discarding their electronic monitoring devices. Britton is serving a 10-year sentence in Nebraska for first-degree assault, meth charges, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

