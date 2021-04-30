Missing Pharr man found
A man missing since Tuesday has been found, Pharr police said.
Oh Friday, the Pharr Police Department announced that David Garza, 56, was found after he was reported missing on Tuesday, April 27.
“Mr. Garza has been located and is well,” the agency said in a news release.
No other information was available.
EARLIER COVERAGE: Pharr police seeking missing man
