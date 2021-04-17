Mission church donates Chromebooks to local non-profit

A local non-profit that connects students to tutors to help them with their school work received 22 Chromebooks.

The donation was made by St. Peter & St. Paul‘s Episcopal Church in Mission. The Chromebooks went to the Peñitas-based Proyecto Desarrollo Human, which said they hope to have the computers up and running in the next week.

“It's a great help for our kids because then they can learn, they can be on Zoom, they don't need to share with their siblings but they have it on their own,” Sister Fatima Santiago - executive director of Proyecto Desarrollo Humano said. “So this is a great blessing for all of us."