Mission CISD preparing for in-person classes, continue vaccination clinics

With only a few weeks away from the start of school, some parents are worried about the new school year.

Mission CISD Superintendent Dr. Carol G. Perez says the district has been preparing for months as students will be making their way back to school on Aug. 16.

"We are going to continue to be on the alert,” Perez said. “We are disinfecting our classrooms every single day, even though CDC says once a week. We are not taking any chances."

Perez said a letter was sent to parents strongly recommending the use of masks, even though it is not required. Multiple new programs will also be incorporated this year to help cope not only with academics, but other emotional support and counseling as students transition into a new year and get back to speed.

Dr. Pérez mentioned the school district will continue with vaccine clinics.

The next one is Saturday, July 24, at Veterans Memorial High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all Mission CISD family, employees and students that are 12 years of age or older.