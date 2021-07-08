Mission families urge county leaders to help with floodwaters

Some families in the Rio Grande Valley are still stuck inside their homes with nowhere else to go after this week's flooding.

Mission resident Rebecca Rodriguez said the floodwater covered the entire back portion of her family's home.

"The water has feces," Rodriguez said. "It's coming out with water spiders; they have eggs on their backs—[there are] water snakes.

As the water continues to rise, so do the family's worries.

Residents are urging county leaders to help, adding that many families in the area have nowhere else to go.

A spokesperson for Hidalgo County Precinct 3, Commissioner Everardo "Ever" Villarreal, said crews are working with the Community Service Agency to relocate families while they work on pumping the water out.

Officials said they received permission from the Irrigation District to put a pump in their cancel to help move water out of the area as quickly as possible.

If you need help, call the Precinct 3 office at 956-585-4509.