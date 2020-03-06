Mission family being charged months of service by electric company they never used
MISSION - A family in Mission is confused about why an electric company that they've never used says they need to pay for 3 months of service or they won't unlock the meter connected to their apartment.
The family says the electric company G-Power isn't the one that they want to use. They just moved in to their new apartment and want to switch to someone else.
But G-Power has placed what's known as a "switch hold" on their electric meter and the family claims they're being told that they have to pay in order to have it removed.
Watch the video for the full story.
