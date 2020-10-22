Mission family claims two of their baby heifers were stolen

A Mission family claims two of their baby heifers have been stolen.

Sisters Elicia and Eleana Gallegos of Mission were helping their grandmother raise and supervise the family's cows and heifers when they noticed two of their baby heifers went missing.

The baby heifers were last seen on Oct. 13 at their private property on 7 1/2 Mile Line in Mission.

Cynthia Cooksey, the sister's grandmother said the motive could've been their value at resale and is asking the public for help.

"If you are out there please if you've seen them please help us get them back we are just like you are regular people and so if you've seen them please call your local police department or special agent Aguilar we would really appreciate it," Cooksey said.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward if found.

If anyone has seen the baby heifers call 817-916-1775 or their local police department.

Watch the video for the full story.