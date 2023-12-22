Mission family loses everything in fire days before Christmas

A family of 10 says they must start over after their house burned down on Monday.

“Everything is lost, “Diana Zavala said. “Toys, my clothes, my baby's clothes, all our information, our birth certificates, socials, everything."

Zavala said even though all they’re left with is ashes, she’s still grateful.

“At least I have them to me. That's my present for Christmas, that none of them lost their lives,” Zavala said. “They are with me, thank God."

Zavala was renting the two bed and one bath home for her four children, adding that her mother and four other siblings were also living with her at the time.

The Alton Fire Department helped put out the fire. Captain Emilio Ledesma says the department is accepting donations on behalf of the family.

“We are here for the family,” Ledesma said. “Whatever they need, we will help them the best we can."

To find out how you can send donations to the Zavala family, call the Alton Fire Department at 956-897-1783 or email Emilio.ledesma@alton-tx.gov.

Watch the video above for the full story.