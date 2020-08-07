Mission family sleeping in car following Hurricane Hanna

Families in rural areas are still trying to recover from the damage left behind by Hurricane Hanna.

Maria Isabel Rodriguez, her husband and granddaughter all recently have to sleep in their unused car due to damage in their home.

The car is parked just outside their home as they wait for the humidity and water to dry out.

Ariadna Cruz has lived under her grandparents' roof since her mother died tragically in a car accident, when she was just five months old.

Now her biggest concern is her grandparents’ health and lack of basic needs such as water, clothes and food.

