Mission firefighter tests positive for coronavirus
A Mission firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus.
Disinfection measures are underway at the city's fire station, including a deep cleaning of work stations as well as common areas.
A city spokesperson says germ-fighting cleansers are also being utilized.
Authorities are now in the process of notifying others who may have been exposed.
