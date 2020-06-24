x

Mission firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

4 hours 37 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 June 24, 2020 4:10 PM June 24, 2020 in News - Local

A Mission firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus.

Disinfection measures are underway at the city's fire station, including a deep cleaning of work stations as well as common areas.

A city spokesperson says germ-fighting cleansers are also being utilized.

Authorities are now in the process of notifying others who may have been exposed.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days