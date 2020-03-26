Mission launch task force to crackdown on residents, businesses violating new restrictions

MISSION – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Mission established a specialized task force to make sure its citizens are safe and complying with county orders.

Mission Emergency Management Coordinator James Cardoza says the task force is made up of 12 individuals from the city’s police, fire, planning and public health departments.

The team was created last week and Cardoza says its already responded to calls throughout the city regarding businesses that shouldn’t be open or places that have exceeded the public gathering policy by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The city set up a hotline for the task force. Residents can contact them at 956-580-8614 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

