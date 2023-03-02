Mission man arraigned on murder charge in connection with brother's death
A man from Mission was officially charged Wednesday with murder in connection with a fatal Christmas Day attack against his brother.
Luis Matilde Enrique Cruz was charged with the murder of Saul Cruz Wednesday. An indictment against Luis Cruz accuses him of beating his brother with a PVC pipe
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to Mission Regional Medical Center on Christmas Day 2022 in reference to a “deceased” male subject who had injuries consistent with an assault, according to a news release.
Investigators identified Luis Cruz as the suspect and arrested him on a charge of aggravated assault.
The charge has since been upgraded following the autopsy report on Saul Cruz.
Court records indicate Luis Cruz remains jailed on a bond of $1.5 million.
