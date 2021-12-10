Mission man sentenced to more than 99 years for sexually abusing a child

A Mission man was sentenced Friday to more than 99 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing a child.

Enrique Moreno Sanchez, 69, was found guilty of sexually abusing an extended family member earlier this week.

Sanchez received 99 years for one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, followed by 20 years for each of the six counts of indecency with a child he was charged with. Sanchez was also sentenced to another 99 years for each of the six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

In court, Sanchez noted he wants to appeal – but does not want a lawyer.