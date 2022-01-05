Mission PD: 4 arrested in connection to possible homicide investigation

Three suspects are arraigned at Mission Municipal Court on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Three individuals are expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in connection to a man who was found dead with a gunshot wound.

The body of Edgar Trevino was found on the 3600 block of Tulipan Street on Monday.

A total of four people were arrested in connection to the investigation, Mission police assistant police Chief Jody Tittle said Wednesday. The four individuals were in the house where the shooting took place and are expected to be arraigned on charges of failing to report a felony, Tittle said.

A fourth individual is expected to be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 6, Tittle added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.