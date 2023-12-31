Mission police: Celebratory gunfire risks $2,000 fine, 180 days in jail

Those planning on popping fireworks are urged to check with their city to make sure they are allowed to within city limits.

Many cities like Edinburg and Mission have ordinances that ban fireworks.

A spokesperson for the Mission Police Department said it’s also illegal to shoot celebratory gunfire.

“We must keep in mind what comes up, must come down,” Mission police spokesman Art Flores said. “So that round at the velocity coming down could easily kill someone a baby, a kid, someone’s child, a family member."

Those caught shooting a firearm will face a fine of $2,000 and up to 180 days in jail.