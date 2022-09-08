x

Mission police holds annual cancer awareness walk

4 hours 25 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, September 08 2022 Sep 8, 2022 September 08, 2022 11:05 AM September 08, 2022 in News - Local

The Mission Police Department in partnership with the Greater Gold Foundation held a special ceremony and walk Wednesday to commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. 

The Greater Gold Foundation is a group known for it's Go Gold September campaign. The group helped coordinate the walk and candle vigil for children who lost their battle to cancer in the community. 

The annual walk not only raises awareness, but honors the young victims and survivors. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days