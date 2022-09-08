Mission police holds annual cancer awareness walk
The Mission Police Department in partnership with the Greater Gold Foundation held a special ceremony and walk Wednesday to commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
The Greater Gold Foundation is a group known for it's Go Gold September campaign. The group helped coordinate the walk and candle vigil for children who lost their battle to cancer in the community.
The annual walk not only raises awareness, but honors the young victims and survivors.
