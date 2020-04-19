Mission Police Investigating Car Break-Ins

MISSION – Mission police sent out an alert after several people were seen on surveillance video breaking into vehicles.

Investigators said the group was seen walking around neighborhood on South Shary Road.

Police said most of the break-ins involve vehicles that are unlocked.

Authorities are advising everyone to lock their car doors.

Anyone with information on the case can call Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.