Mission police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash

Mission police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night.

The crash happened on the 1000 block of North Bryan Road just after 9 p.m., according to Investigator Flores with the Mission Police Department.

A 21-year-old driver called 911 after the crash, Flores said.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.