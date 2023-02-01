Mission police investigating fetus found next to drainage pipe

The Mission Police Department is investigating after a fetus was found at an apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

Police responded to the 400 block of San Antonio Avenue after an unidentified tenant discovered the fetus next to a drainage pipe.

The tenant reported having water backflow issues, according to the release.

The tenant contacted the Mission Police Department, who are leading the investigation. Autopsy results are pending, the release added.