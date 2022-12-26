Mission police locate suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

The Mission Police Department located the suspect vehicle they say was used in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred last week.

Police haven’t released the make or model of the vehicle, but spokesman Investigator Art Flores said the owner of the vehicle is being interviewed as police gather more evidence to determine if any charges will be made.

On Thursday, police responded to Conway Avenue and 1st Street in reference to a woman being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Ines Maria Guerra, 79, succumbed to her injuries at the scene, police said. Police released photos of the white vehicle connected to the hit-and-run.

Those with information regarding the accident are urge to contact Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.

