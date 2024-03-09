Mission police: McAllen man posed as a car salesman and a paralegal to commit scams

A McAllen man was arrested Friday after stealing over $21,000 from three people, according to the Mission Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Jesus Lopez, posed as a paralegal and a car salesman in two separate scams to commit the thefts, Mission police spokesman Art Flores said.

According to Flores, Lopez stole nearly $20,000 from two people by posing as a paralegal and pretended to work for a Mission-based attorney. Lopez would meet with the victims in public locations, such as a Burger King restaurant, so he could charge them for “legal services” that were never provided to the victims.

Lopez scammed a third person by pretending to be a salesman at a Mission-based car dealership, where he pocketed the $1,500 the victim paid him for a car, Flores said.

Lopez was arraigned on Saturday on three counts of theft and had his bond set at $155,000.

Flores said Lopez is wanted on similar charges in other Valley cities, as well as Austin.

All potential victims of Lopez are urged to contact their local police department, Flores said.

Flores also advised the public to not fall for similar scams by not exchanging money for services outside an office, and to call the business to make sure they’re dealing with their employees.