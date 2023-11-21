Mission police offer tips to keep your home safe while traveling during the holidays

The Mission Police Department is reminding the public to secure your home if you’re away for the holidays.

Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores said homeowners traveling during the holidays should lock all their doors and windows, and ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on your home while you are away.

Flores says criminals typically avoid houses that look occupied, so homeowners should leave their lights on and ask a neighbor to move their parked car.

Police can also be requested to patrol the area.

Call your local police department for more information.

