Mission Police Officer Suspended with Pay after Social Media Post
MISSION – A Mission Police Department officer is on suspension with pay.
On Monday, Mission police chief was made aware of a social media post depicting an officer rapping, drinking and displaying a plastic baggie with a green leafy substance.
The chief ordered an internal investigation and suspended the officer with pay pending the outcome.
According to a press release, the police department is “following civil service law in addressing the case and affording the city of Mission employee due process.”
