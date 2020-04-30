Mission Police Officer Suspended with Pay after Social Media Post

MISSION – A Mission Police Department officer is on suspension with pay.

On Monday, Mission police chief was made aware of a social media post depicting an officer rapping, drinking and displaying a plastic baggie with a green leafy substance.

The chief ordered an internal investigation and suspended the officer with pay pending the outcome.

According to a press release, the police department is “following civil service law in addressing the case and affording the city of Mission employee due process.”