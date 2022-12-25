x

Mission police releases photos of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Photo credit: Mission Police Department

The Mission Police Department released photos of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run.

Police responded to Conway Avenue and 1st Street Thursday in reference to a woman being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. 

Ines Maria Guerra, 79, succumbed to her injuries at the scene, police said.

Police released photos of the white vehicle connected to the hit-and-run.

Those with information regarding the accident or the suspect vehicle are urge to contact Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.

