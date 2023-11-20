Mission police seeking juveniles in connection with school burglary
The Mission Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying four individuals in connection with the burglary of a school.
Surveillance cameras captured what appears to be four juveniles at the Agape Christian School, located at 1401 E 24th St., on Friday, Nov. 17, when the burglary occurred.
According to a police spokesman, the school was vandalized in the burglary.
Anyone with information on the identity of the juveniles are urged to contact Mission police at 956-584-5025, or the Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-584-8477.
