Mission police seeking juveniles in connection with school burglary

The Mission Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying four individuals in connection with the burglary of a school.

Surveillance cameras captured what appears to be four juveniles at the Agape Christian School, located at 1401 E 24th St., on Friday, Nov. 17, when the burglary occurred.

According to a police spokesman, the school was vandalized in the burglary.

Anyone with information on the identity of the juveniles are urged to contact Mission police at 956-584-5025, or the Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-584-8477.