Mission police to host memorial garden ceremony for victims of crime

The city of Mission will be holding a ceremony on Thursday to help some families cope after losing their loved ones.

The ceremony will happen at Bannworth Park in Mission, where a ceremony will be held to honor victims of crime. Trees have been planted to represent those victims.

Among those represented in the garden is Connie Garza's sister and niece. They died after they were hit by a driver who was being chased by police. It happened nearly two years ago.

Garza says her sister and niece were on their way to Walmart to buy Christmas lights when the crash happened.

"It's part of my healing process. You know, it was so devastating for me losing both of them because we were so close," Garza said.

Garza says it was hard to lose her sister and niece both in one night. She says this memorial garden will help her ease her pain while continuing to honor her loved ones.

"It's very symbolic in a lot of ways, because that was my sister's favorite park," Garza said. "So, the fact that, you know, a tree is going to be planted in their memory, and then we're going to see it grow. It's so symbolic in the fact that it gives hope, and it helps in the healing process."

To help support families like Garza, the city planted 12 trees at Bannworth Park in Mission to honor over 30 valley families. Eleven of those trees will represent a mission resident, and the twelfth tree will represent 22 other crime victims across the Valley.

Each family will receive a heart plaque with their loved one's name and a scripture. The ceremony is going to be held here at Bannworth Park Thursday starting at 6pm.