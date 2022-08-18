x

Mission resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

Thursday, August 18 2022

A Mission resident claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. 

The ticket was purchased at the Stripes store located at 523 W. Main Avenue in Alton, the Texas Lottery announced Thursday

The claimant elected to remain anonymous. 

It's the 11th of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. 

