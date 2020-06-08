Mission school district says employee 'responsible for a recent racist social media post is no longer employed'

The Mission Consolidated Independent School District announced on Monday that an employee "responsible for a recent racist social media post is no longer employed."

Mission CISD didn't identify the employee by name or specify whether the employee resigned or was fired.

“On June 6, we received a message from a concerned citizen who described a deeply offensive post he had viewed on Facebook. In the message, he claimed that the post was shared by a district employee. Immediately upon receiving the message we investigated the matter, viewed the post, and addressed the employee," according to a statement released by the school district on Saturday. "There is no way to gloss it over. The post was racist and the employee’s decision to share this racist post was a disgrace. Mission CISD will not tolerate racism. While some may consider it to be an expression of free speech, it is our duty as leaders in this community to call out racism no matter what form it takes. The views shared by this one person are not the views of Mission CISD and we are thankful that a concerned citizen brought this to our attention."

Mission CISD released a follow-up statement on Monday, announcing the person in question was no longer employed.

Channel 5 News couldn't reach the employee for comment.