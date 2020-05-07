Mission task force to educate businesses on health, safety guidelines

MISSION — Around week ago, restaurants in Texas were given the green light to reopen their dining areas, just as long as businesses are in compliance with the 25% occupancy orders from Gov. Greg Abbott.

In Mission, to help businesses with the do’s and don’ts, the city established a specialized 12-member task force made up of its police, fire, public health and planning departments to educate business owners and managers.

James Cardoza, the city’s emergency management coordinator, says the task force will guide restaurants and retailers. He added members are already out meeting with owners of barbershops and salons that are set to open on Friday.

