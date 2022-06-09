Mission teen pleads not guilty in human smuggling crash that killed mother, daughter

Esteban Cantu Jr.

An 18-year-old Mission teen pled not guilty Wednesday after an alleged human smuggling attempt last December ended in a crash that killed a mother and daughter from Mission and injured six undocumented immigrants.

Esteban Cantu Jr. faces two counts of murder, two counts of evading arrest causing death and six charges of smuggling of persons, according to court records.

RELATED: Mission teen charged in deadly weekend crash

Police say Cantu Jr. was transporting six undocumented immigrants in a gray 2009 Ford Escape SUV when he failed to yield to a U.S. Border Patrol unit attempting to conduct a traffic stop at Conway and U.S. Interstate 2 Frontage Road, according to a news release from the Mission Police department.

During the pursuit, the SUV collided with a 2014 Honda passenger vehicle at the intersection of West Mile 2 Line and Holland Road. The Honda was occupied by Carmen Huerta Sosa, 59, and her 22-year-old daughter, Viridiana Charon Lloyd.

“The collision caused the death of both Ms. Sosa and her daughter, Viridiana,” the release stated. “[Cantu Jr.] and all six undocumented immigrants were transported to local hospitals for treatment.”

A pre-trial hearing for Cantu Jr. is scheduled for Thursday, July 21. He remains jailed on a $1.1 million bond.