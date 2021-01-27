Mission to hold community vaccination clinic prioritizing the elderly

Hidalgo County health officials and the city of Mission will be hosting a COVID-19 community vaccine clinic this week.

According to a news release, The city of Mission will be prioritizing the elderly and the the disabled during the pre-registration process for the Moderna vaccine.

Pre-registration will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 27, at Sharyland High School on 1226 N. Shary Road. Eligible residents must drive through the north side entrance of the Sharyland High School campus by the tennis courts. This drive will be based on first come, first-serve basis, because of limited supply.

Eligible residents will be issued a colored wristband displaying a designated vaccination time slot.

Vaccinations will be held at the Mission Event Center on 2425 Ruby Red Blvd. on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Those registered will be allowed 30 minutes before their designated time slots at the parking area on Thursday.

Hidalgo County and Mission health officials are advising the following:

- Bring a photo ID with DOB

- Water and snacks are encouraged

- Children 18 and under should not be at the clinic

- Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help

- Short sleeve is encouraged