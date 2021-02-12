Mission to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic targeting healthcare workers, people 65 years and older and people 18 years and older with certain health conditions will be held at the Mission Event Center on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Eligible residents can pre-register for the clinic beginning Friday at 10 a.m. at Sharyland High School located at 1216 N. Shary Road. Residents will be required to drive through the north side entrance of the campus, officials said.

Officials say wristbands will be distributed to eligible residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents must be present to receive a wristband.

Eligible residents include healthcare workers, people 65 years of age and older and people 18 and older with certain health conditions.

The colored wristbands will show the designated time for residents to receive their vaccine on Tuesday at the Mission Event Center located at 2425 Ruby Red Blvd.

Hidalgo County, the city of Mission, Hidalgo County Precinct 3, Mission CISD and Sharyland ISD are hosting the clinic.