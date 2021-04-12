Mission to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, pre-registration opens Tuesday
The city of Mission will host a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, at the Mission Event Center, located at 2425 Ruby Red Boulevard.
The mass vaccination clinic is a joint effort between Hidalgo County and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office, the city of Mission, Mission Consolidated Independent School District, and the Sharyland Independent School District.
According to a Monday news release, the clinic is open to anyone over 18.
Eligible residents who are interested in receiving a vaccine will be required to pre-register for the event online at hidalgocounty.us/vaccine.
To pre-register online, users must create an account. Pre-registration begins at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13.
Eligible residents can book an appointment online for any participating vaccination clinic in Hidalgo County.
