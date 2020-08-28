x

Mission woman hospitalized for 2 months survives COVID-19

3 hours 37 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 August 28, 2020 9:38 AM August 28, 2020 in News - Local
By: Yuri Gonzalez

A Mission woman survives COVID-19 after being hospitalized for two months. 

Sarah Ayala, 41 said she had minor COVID-19 symptoms at first, but it quickly escalated to pneumonia, kidney and lung complications and then a need for a ventilator. 

Ayala was admitted into Mission Regional Medical Center where doctors treated her for two months until she recovered from the virus. 

"I'm very blessed and very thankful I had a good team," Ayala said. "Everybody at Mission Regional took good care of me, appreciative of everyone that came to my bedside to help me heal."

Watch the video for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days