Mission woman hospitalized for 2 months survives COVID-19

A Mission woman survives COVID-19 after being hospitalized for two months.

Sarah Ayala, 41 said she had minor COVID-19 symptoms at first, but it quickly escalated to pneumonia, kidney and lung complications and then a need for a ventilator.

Ayala was admitted into Mission Regional Medical Center where doctors treated her for two months until she recovered from the virus.

"I'm very blessed and very thankful I had a good team," Ayala said. "Everybody at Mission Regional took good care of me, appreciative of everyone that came to my bedside to help me heal."

Watch the video for the full story.