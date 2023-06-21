Missionaries work with Pharr church to help low-income families

A group of volunteers from another part of the state is spending the week in the Rio Grande Valley working with the Church of Christ North in Pharr.

They're here helping low-income families repair and refresh their homes.

A 16-year-old volunteer says this is the third time he's made his way to the Valley to help low income families. He says he feels it's his calling.

Justin Wade made the trip with 70 others from Pitman Creek Church of Christ in Plano. They arrived in the Valley on Saturday. Their goal is to help improve the lives of low income families.

The out of area volunteers worked with the Church of Christ North to identify the projects that needed their attention. They are currently working on two different projects this week.

"Just knowing that we can help them and come down here and just get it done for them in three days and just make their lives improve, that just makes me feel really good being down here," Wade said.

Wade's group is helping repair damages and paint four homes in Peñitas. Another group of volunteers is replacing the roof of a church in Mission that was damaged during the severe storms in April.

Both projects will be completed by the end of the week.