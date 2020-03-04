Mississippi plant to make $122M worth of Army helicopters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) - A plant in Mississippi will be making $122.6 million worth of helicopters for the Army. The Pentagon announced the contract with Texas company Airbus Helicopters Inc. on Tuesday. The statement in its nightly list of military contracts said all of the work on 15 UH-72 Lakota light utility helicopters will be done in Columbus, Mississippi. The expected completion date is Aug. 31, 2022.

