Missouri high court upholds life sentences for older teens
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled against expanding a ban on life sentences for juveniles to older teenagers. Judges in a unanimous decision Tuesday ruled that they're bound to follow the U.S. Supreme Court's definition of juveniles as children under age 18. The case centered on 43-year-old David Barnett. Barnett was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his grandparents when he was 19 years old. Missouri judges say it's up to the state Legislature to decide whether to expand legal protections to older teenagers as well.
