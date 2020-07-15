x

MJ Hegar wins Democratic Senate primary in Texas

3 hours 47 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 July 14, 2020 10:32 PM July 14, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — MJ Hegar wins Democratic Senate primary in Texas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days