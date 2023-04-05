x

Moda y Belleza: Como cuidar de su piel ante la Semana Santa

Wednesday, April 05 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Claudia Jimenz, de Xcellence Beauty Studio, visita nuestros estudios para hablar de tratamientos antes de Semana Santa y como ayudar a que nuestra piel no se dañe con los rayos del sol durante estos días de asueto.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

