Moda y Belleza: Como cuidar de su piel ante la Semana Santa
Claudia Jimenz, de Xcellence Beauty Studio, visita nuestros estudios para hablar de tratamientos antes de Semana Santa y como ayudar a que nuestra piel no se dañe con los rayos del sol durante estos días de asueto.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
