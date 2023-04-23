Moda y Belleza: Productos de belleza veganos y libres de crueldad animal
Victoria Lynn Valenzuela, de GlamFlutterLashes & Cosmetics y de GirlGang Events, nos informa sobre los productos de belleza libres de crueldad animal y veganos que se han puesto de moda últimamente y que el espacio seguro que GirlGang Events puede ofrecer para las mujeres emprendedoras del Valle.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Suspect arrested in false school threat against Bryan Elementary in Mission
-
Experts say inflation, interest rates are driving up mortgage payments in the...
-
Food Bank RGV teaches kids about healthy eating habits with Kids Produce...
-
Public survey aims to secure funds for better internet access in Hidalgo...
-
SpaceX reports damage to Boca Chica launch site