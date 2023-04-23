x

Moda y Belleza: Productos de belleza veganos y libres de crueldad animal

4 days 16 hours 17 minutes ago Tuesday, April 18 2023 Apr 18, 2023 April 18, 2023 4:28 PM April 18, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Victoria Lynn Valenzuela, de GlamFlutterLashes & Cosmetics y de GirlGang Events, nos informa sobre los productos de belleza libres de crueldad animal y veganos que se han puesto de moda últimamente y que el espacio seguro que GirlGang Events puede ofrecer para las mujeres emprendedoras del Valle.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days