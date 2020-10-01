Mom of Alamo missing teen pleads for daughter's safe return

An Alamo mother is pleading for her 15-year-old daughter's safe return.

48 hours ago was the last time Denise Adames heard from her daughter, Lilianna de la Cruz.

Since then every minute has been filled with anguish for this Alamo mother.

It's a parent's worst nightmare.

"You can't even sleep, you don't even want to eat, you don't want to leave no where because you just want her to come home," says Denise Adames.

Her mother says her daughter was last seen Monday wearing dark colored shorts and a black jacket.

According to Alamo police, the teen was last seen voluntarily getting into a red Volkswagen Jetta near Bowie Avenue in Alamo.

Adames says Lilianna doesn't have a phone with her and believes her daughter could be with a man in his 20's that the teen recently met through social media.

