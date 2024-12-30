x

Monday, Dec. 30, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s

Monday, Dec. 30, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
4 hours 2 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, December 30 2024 Dec 30, 2024 December 30, 2024 10:12 AM December 30, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days