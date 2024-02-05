Monday, Feb. 5, 2024: Breezy and sunny, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
BBB warns Valley residents of tax preparer fraud, suggests doing research first
-
TXDOT launches 'Teen Click It or Ticket' campaign in the Valley
-
Man arrested in Willacy County after vehicle pursuit
-
Edinburg PD: Man arrested in single-vehicle crash, woman hospitalized
-
Hidalgo County Fire Marshal: Edinburg brush fire caused by incinerator