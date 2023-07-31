x

Monday, July 31, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 100s

4 hours 35 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, July 31 2023 Jul 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 10:26 AM July 31, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days