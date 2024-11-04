x

Monday, Nov. 4, 2024: Windy and warm with temperatures in the 90s

Monday, Nov. 4, 2024: Windy and warm with temperatures in the 90s
7 hours 48 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, November 04 2024 Nov 4, 2024 November 04, 2024 10:48 AM November 04, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days