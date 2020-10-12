x

Monday's Scores

2 hours 13 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 October 12, 2020 6:41 PM October 12, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By The
Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Burkeville 14, Sabine Pass 6

Newton 62, New Waverly 10

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days