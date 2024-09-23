x

Monday, Sept. 23, 2024: Chance of showers with highs in the 90s

Monday, Sept. 23, 2024: Chance of showers with highs in the 90s
5 hours 58 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, September 23 2024 Sep 23, 2024 September 23, 2024 10:23 AM September 23, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days